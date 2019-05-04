The Details Surrounding Susan Cox Powell's Unsolved Disappearance and the Death of Her Sons Don't Get More Chilling Than This

"We have both seen psychiatrists since this started who have told us we are doing very well, except we're mildly depressed," Chuck Cox told the Tribune.

On CBS' Early Show in August 2011, Josh Powell tearfully said about his wife, "I would never even hurt her. People who know me know that I could never hurt Susan."

In 2011, West Valley City Police obtained a warrant to tap Josh's cell phone in hopes he'd incriminate himself in the wake of them announcing new searches near Ely, Nev., and Topaz Mountain in Utah. The warrant was active through that October.

What happened in the meantime, however, was that Josh's father, Steven Powell, whom he and his kids had been living with, started sharing some of Susan's old journals with the press, pointing out entries that he said indicated she was in a fragile frame of mind when she went missing. "They've tried to portray Susan as being offended by me and being afraid of me and that is not the case," he said at the time. "There are just misunderstandings about how Susan felt about me. Susan never let me forget that she was a woman. But she was also a beautiful daughter to me."

Steven being in possession of Susan's diaries was enough for police to get another search warrant for his house, and during that search they turned up files containing photos of underage girls from the neighborhood, taken while they were in the bathroom. (They also found numerous photos of Susan out and about, seemingly unaware she was being photographed, as well as photos that zoomed in on her crotch and backside, and pictures of nude women with Susan's face pasted over them.)

Steven Powell was arrested on charges of voyeurism and child pornography that August. That led to a welfare check from social services and Josh losing custody of his sons, who were sent to live with Susan's parents.

A judge had upheld the custody arrangement and ordered Josh to undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation a few days before he killed the boys.