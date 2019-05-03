Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Top-Secret Honeymoon

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 3, 2019 11:22 AM
These two are a sucker for a special getaway!
Just one day after shocking fans with a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hopped on a private jet and flew back to Los Angeles where they experienced their first full day as husband and wife.
"Sophie was wearing a sash that said 'Just Married' and was wrapped up in a pink blanket," a source shared with E! News. "She looked tired but very happy."
We're told the couple headed to the San Vicente Bungalows, which is described as a private members club in West Hollywood.
"They checked into a private bungalow. They laid low for the afternoon and in the early evening, a few friends dropped by to wish them well," a source shared. "Some brought flowers and gifts. Nick Jonas spent time at the hotel with them as did Kevin Jonas."
And for those picturing an elaborate party the night after their wedding ceremony, it's just not the case.
"They spent their first night as husband and wife at the hotel ordering room service and just hanging out with friends," our source revealed.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
After performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with his brothers, Joe joined Sophie at A Little White Chapel where they said "I Do" at the Las Vegas location's Chapel L'Amour.
Stylist Avo Yermagyan gave Joe a winning look for the night with a Maison Margiela suit and Christian Louboutin shoes. As for Sophie, she wore a sleeveless jumpsuit from Bevza for the once-in-a-lifetime moment.
Diplo, country duo Dan + Shay, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas were just some of the lucky guests who witnessed the special night. And believe it or not, this may just be the beginning in a series of celebrations.
"They knew they needed to have a legal ceremony in the U.S. and decided a few weeks ago to do it in Vegas after the Billboard Awards," a source shared with E! News. "Some of their friends and family would be there so it felt like the perfect timing."
Our insider added, "Their real wedding will be in France this summer, but they thought this would be a fun way to make it legal. They wanted to have it planned out in advance to give friends a chance to come. It was a fun night in Vegas and it worked out perfectly."
Congratulations again you two!
