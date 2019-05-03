The Best (and Most Hilarious) Stories Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Told About Their Kids

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 3, 2019 10:22 AM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together!
The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump on Thursday night at the premiere of her husband's new film, Pokémon Detective Pikachu. Lively and Reynolds, who are parents to James Reynolds, 4, and Inez Reynolds, 2, posed for photos together on the yellow carpet as they shared the news with the world.
Before the pregnancy reveal, E! News caught up with Reynolds to talk about his new movie and his kids, sharing that there's one thing his youngest daughter does that only he and Lively can understand.
"My youngest daughter will say something that to the untrained ear will literally sound like she opened her mouth and broken glass and bubblegum poured out," Reynolds told E! News. "And we'll be like, 'Oh, she's hungry.'"
In celebration of the Lively and Reynolds' pregnancy news, let's take a look back at their most hilarious stories about their kids!
Nine weeks after the A-list couple welcomed their first child, daughter James, Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show. During his chat with host Jimmy Fallon, the actor shared that his daughter was "allergic to sleep."
"Our baby, in particular, is—we think—allergic to sleep," Reynolds said. "We think that she thinks she's protecting us from like, the sleep monsters. Like, 'Oh I gotta keep them up or the sleep monsters will get them.'"
"The trick I try to use is that Baby Einstein stuff," he went on to tell Fallon. "But for me that's like horse tranquilizer. I could go down on a lit stove."
Six months later, Reynolds returned to The Tonight Show and gave an update on his baby girl.
"Baby's no longer allergic to sleep, very happy about that," Reynolds said. "We're on track, it's great."
"Is she talking?" Fallon asked.
"She's saying, 'mama,'" Reynolds replied, rolling his eyes. "You know what though? You know what my wife doesn't realize though? Is that she calls me 'mama' too. Seriously, I had to sit her down and tell her that penises don't work that way."
In July 2016, Lively paid a visit to The Tonight Show herself, where she talked about being pregnant with her second child.
When asked how James reacted to the pregnancy news, Lively shared, "Good, she sort of told me before I even knew. She was walking around kissing my belly saying, 'baby.' But now, anytime she sees anyone else with a belly she says 'baby,' which is a little embarrassing. Men, women, whoever."
"She's talking, it's kind of amazing she knows lots of words, she says 'shump' for jump, 'shtand' for stand, and if she wants to sit down, it's 's--t,'" Lively told Fallon as the audience laughed. "She's like, 'Hey s--t! Come s--t with me!'"
During that same interview, Lively played a video of her daughter calling a cardboard cut-out of Fallon "dada."
After giving birth to her second child, Lively returned to The Tonight Show to dish about her family. For her daughter Inez's first birthday, Blake explained that she made a Cookie Monster cake.
"She just looked at it and then just reached for a steak," Lively said. "I had steak, I was eating steak in the afternoon. So she had a birthday steak and then she grabs the other one and she's hand-fisting two steaks. I've given birth to a baby viking! It's like she's a White Walker!"
In Dec. 2018, Reynolds appeared on The Ellen Show to talk about traveling with his kids.
When ask if his eldest daughter, James, is "good on a plane," Reynolds said, "She's pretty good, I carry a blow dart...and then I just inhale one for myself. But, no, she's actually pretty good, she's into her books and her stuff, it's nice."
On Friday morning, Reynolds appeared on Live! Kelly and Ryan, where he talked about his daughters and what they're interested in these days.
"My older is super into movies and television, like Pikachu she's super excited about," Reynolds shared with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "My younger daughter, Inez, she's 2, she's really into villains. That's like her thing, like we watch Beauty and the Beast, her favorite character is Gaston. Our pediatrician, when she met Inez, she said, 'Oh, this one's shady.'"
"Even the other day, when we were traveling back home we were at the airport, and out of our whole family, she's the only one that got the secondary security pat-down," Reynolds recalled.
