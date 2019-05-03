EXCLUSIVE!

Texicanas Sneak Peek: Will Being Called "Anal" Send Mayra Spiraling?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 3, 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Luz Ortiz, Penny Ayarzagoitia, Lorena Martinez, Karla Ramirez, TEXICANAS

Peter Larsen/Bravo

Everything's bigger in Texas, even the drama. E! News as your exclusive sneak peek at Texicanas, Bravo's latest reality endeavor, and if you're a Real Housewives fan, these ladies are right up your alley.

In the clip below, the ladies gather at Mayra Farret's Cinco de Mayo celebration. As the drinks flow, so does the gossip. After Mayra proves her Cinco knowledge, Janet drops a little nugget that's going to haunt Mayra: "I'm impressed. I take back what Luz said about you," Janet says.

And what did Luz Ortiz say about Mayra? "You're very photogenic, you're anal, you get on her nerves," Janet says. Not the worst thing that's been said about someone on a reality show, right?

Photos

Real or Fake? The Truth About Your Favorite Reality TV Shows

In her confessional, Karla Ramirez says she wouldn't care about the "anal" label, "but Mayra a little more sensitive to criticism. She doesn't like the truth."

This little criticism—it was a critique and she was not being called a butt—will stick with Mayra until it becomes an obsession, Penny Ayarzagoitia says.

 

See what happens next on Tuesday, May 7 when Texicanas premieres on Bravo.

The reality show also stars Lorena Martinez and Anayancy Nolasco. Texicanas follows the lives of the stylish San Antonio residents, and in a twist away from the normal Bravo set up, the reality show is told from the perspective of Penny. She recounts the happenings that cause friends to become foes.

Texicanas premieres Tuesday, May 7 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Bravo

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones, Sean Bean, Ned Stark

Game of Thrones Creators Look Back on the Show's Failed Pilot

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

What We Need From Game of Thrones' Final 3 Episodes

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

A 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Thanksgiving Invite Gets Painfully Awkward for Chantel and Pedro

"90 Day Fiance" Sneak Peek: Pedro Says "Hell No" to Thanksgiving

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Wow Station 19, Did You and Grey's Anatomy Really Just Do That?

"Veronica Mars" & "90210" Revivals: Everything We Know

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Teaser's Got Drama on Night One

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.