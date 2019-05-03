Chrissy Teigen Says 3-Year-Old Daughter Luna Is a "Spitfire"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 3, 2019 6:31 AM
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's eldest child, daughter Luna, is coming into her own as the family spitfire.
The 33-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle host talked to E! News about raising the 3-year-old and the couple's 11-month-old son, Miles.
"Three is just such a dream," Teigen said at the recent 2019 City Harvest Gala in New York. "It's so funny. They have so much attitude. Miles is really trying to catch up to her because he just sees how much fun she's having. He wants to mobilize, he's ready, so things are happening for him quickly too, but Luna is just like, such a funny spitfire."
"I just love doing, like, watching a movie with her, hearing the words she has to say, the weird sentences that come out of her mouth," she continued. "We're like, 'Where did you get that?' It's so much fun. It's a surprise every day."
Last week, Teigen opened up to E! News about the challenge of raising two children under age 4.
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
"We've always liked that kind of controlled chaos," she said. "I think it's fun. I think when you hear both of them blabber at the same time or Luna talking and him screaming, and you don't know if it's a cry or if he's talking, I like that, I think it's fun, it reminds me of being on set. Like, there's never really a peaceful moment."
A 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Thanksgiving Invite Gets Painfully Awkward for Chantel and Pedro
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?