Sophie Turner Returns From Las Vegas With a Wedding Accessory

Spotted: a brand new Mrs.

On the heels of their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner touched down in Los Angeles on Thursday. While their unexpected wedding was no breaking news by the time they returned home from the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the Game of Thrones star did visibly confirm the milestone as she sported a "Just Married" sash on top of a white sweatshirt. Needless to say, the reports are very much confirmed.

As fans learned in the late hours of Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the two tied the knot inside the Little White Wedding Chapel's Chapel L'Amour as an Elvis Presley impersonator had the honor of officiating and celebrity friends packed the room. The couple sealed the deal by exchanging ring pops in lieu of traditional wedding bands as the event was documented on guest Diplo's Instagram account. Needless to say, it was quite the unforgettable pop culture moment—and for just over $1,000—a pretty affordable one at that.