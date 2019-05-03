EXCLUSIVE!

Bachelor in Paradise’s Alisha Is Open to Being the Bachelorette on This One Condition

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Fri., May. 3, 2019 12:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Alisha Aitken Radburn, Bachelor in Paradise

Ten

Alisha Aitken-Radburn is finally closing the book on her Bachelor in Paradise Australia romance with Jules Bourne

The Sydneysider used to chat to Jules almost daily, but is now cutting contact—even on Instagram—to a minimum.

"Since the [Bachelor in Paradise] tell-all, we haven't spoken," she told E! News. "I read a comment on the internet that said ‘30 days no contact'. That's probably going to be the direction in which it goes. It's going to be a bit of a change but I think it's probably necessary for me to get past a lot of very intense emotions."

Asked why their connection didn't last the distance, Alisha cites the rom-com classic He's Just Not That Into You (which she has watched "about four times over this past six months").

"Obviously, I can't speak for him, but the vibe that I've picked up over the last six months is that he's just not that in to me and I don't think he's ready for a relationship, which is very frustrating because he's gone on The Bachelorette and now Bachelor in Paradise," she said. "I'm completely frustrated but you can't really do anything. I've just got to move on, I guess."

Read

The Truth About Shannon and Connor’s Bachelor in Paradise Split

Alisha Aitken Radburn

Ten

Speaking of moving on, would Alisha be open to being the next Bachelorette after Gogglebox alum Angie Kent?

"I think I need to decompress a little bit first. I'm very excited to watch Angie's journey," the political campaigner told E! News.

"[I was joking they should] put me on Survivor. Or the Amazing Race, where I can have a run around and get all this energy out, and then maybe we can talk. I'm definitely in the place where I'm looking for that person in my life, but it's been an insane six months and I think I need a bit of breather."

Ultimately, Alisha's dream partner is "not far off from Jules", she admitted.

"I prefer someone in that ballpark, maybe a little bit more decisive. But Jules has the fundamentals of everything—that's the reason why I fell in love with him," she said. "I want someone funny. I want someone charismatic that I can laugh with every single day."

But if Jules did decide he was ready to commit and tried to win her back, Alisha probably wouldn't be interested.

"In the short term, it's a no. Unfortunately, I think I'm probably 80:20 on it," she told E! News. "Pretty much from the moment he dropped me like a hot potato with Tenille [Favios], it really took the whole shine out of it. I think that's a no for the Jules and Alisha front."

Read

The Bachelorette Australia 2019 Is Gogglebox's Angie Kent

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Australia , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette Australia

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Blake Lively, Met Gala 2018, Manicure

12 Iconic Red Carpet Beauty Moments

Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, Miss USA

Miss USA 2019: 5 Things to Know About Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst

Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, Miss USA

Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst Crowned Miss USA 2019

Keira Knightley

Surprise! Keira Knightley Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Wow Station 19, Did You and Grey's Anatomy Really Just Do That?

Ashton Kutcher, Ashley Ellerin

Ashton Kutcher Is ''Expected to Testify'' Against Serial Killer Accused of Murdering a Woman He Dated

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Is Pregnant! Relive Her and Ryan Reynolds' Greatest Quotes on Parenthood

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.