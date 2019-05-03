Bachelor in Paradise’s Alisha Is Open to Being the Bachelorette on This One Condition

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Fri., May. 3, 2019 12:34 AM
Alisha Aitken-Radburn is finally closing the book on her Bachelor in Paradise Australia romance with Jules Bourne.
The Sydneysider used to chat to Jules almost daily, but is now cutting contact—even on Instagram—to a minimum.
"Since the [Bachelor in Paradise] tell-all, we haven't spoken," she told E! News. "I read a comment on the internet that said ‘30 days no contact'. That's probably going to be the direction in which it goes. It's going to be a bit of a change but I think it's probably necessary for me to get past a lot of very intense emotions."
Asked why their connection didn't last the distance, Alisha cites the rom-com classic He's Just Not That Into You (which she has watched "about four times over this past six months").
"Obviously, I can't speak for him, but the vibe that I've picked up over the last six months is that he's just not that in to me and I don't think he's ready for a relationship, which is very frustrating because he's gone on The Bachelorette and now Bachelor in Paradise," she said. "I'm completely frustrated but you can't really do anything. I've just got to move on, I guess."
Speaking of moving on, would Alisha be open to being the next Bachelorette after Gogglebox alum Angie Kent?
"I think I need to decompress a little bit first. I'm very excited to watch Angie's journey," the political campaigner told E! News.
"[I was joking they should] put me on Survivor. Or the Amazing Race, where I can have a run around and get all this energy out, and then maybe we can talk. I'm definitely in the place where I'm looking for that person in my life, but it's been an insane six months and I think I need a bit of breather."
Ultimately, Alisha's dream partner is "not far off from Jules", she admitted.
"I prefer someone in that ballpark, maybe a little bit more decisive. But Jules has the fundamentals of everything—that's the reason why I fell in love with him," she said. "I want someone funny. I want someone charismatic that I can laugh with every single day."
But if Jules did decide he was ready to commit and tried to win her back, Alisha probably wouldn't be interested.
"In the short term, it's a no. Unfortunately, I think I'm probably 80:20 on it," she told E! News. "Pretty much from the moment he dropped me like a hot potato with Tenille [Favios], it really took the whole shine out of it. I think that's a no for the Jules and Alisha front."
