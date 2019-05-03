Bachelor in Paradise’s Alisha Is Open to Being the Bachelorette on This One Condition

Alisha Aitken-Radburn is finally closing the book on her Bachelor in Paradise Australia romance with Jules Bourne.

The Sydneysider used to chat to Jules almost daily, but is now cutting contact—even on Instagram—to a minimum.

"Since the [Bachelor in Paradise] tell-all, we haven't spoken," she told E! News. "I read a comment on the internet that said ‘30 days no contact'. That's probably going to be the direction in which it goes. It's going to be a bit of a change but I think it's probably necessary for me to get past a lot of very intense emotions."

Asked why their connection didn't last the distance, Alisha cites the rom-com classic He's Just Not That Into You (which she has watched "about four times over this past six months").

"Obviously, I can't speak for him, but the vibe that I've picked up over the last six months is that he's just not that in to me and I don't think he's ready for a relationship, which is very frustrating because he's gone on The Bachelorette and now Bachelor in Paradise," she said. "I'm completely frustrated but you can't really do anything. I've just got to move on, I guess."