12 Iconic Red Carpet Beauty Moments

Thu., May. 2, 2019

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2018

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A beauty look can make or break a red carpet outfit.

Sure, the dress is important, but nailing the hair and makeup is crucial to transform any look from incredible to iconic.

Case in point? Blake Lively's divine spiked headpiece and soft glow at the Met Gala, which took her Versace gown to a whole new level.  

Below, we round up 12 of the most iconic beauty moments from the red-carpet in recent years.

Lady Gaga, Golden Globes 2019

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga

We'll always remember Gaga this way. The A Star Is Born actress hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet with powder-blue hair and blue metallic eyeshadow to match her Valentino gown.

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Kim Kardashian

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian

The KUWTK star made a strong case for dramatic winged eyeliner and a '90s nude lip at the 2018 Met Gala. 

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

We can't get enough of the Aussie star's matte red lip and sparkly scarlet eye shadow combo at the Mary, Queen of Scots London premiere. 

ESC: Met Gala 2018, Blake Lively, Beauty

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl alum's jewel-encrusted Versace gown took more than 600 hours to make for the 2018 Met Gala—and called for equally impressive hair and makeup. Lively opted for a bronzed glow, a peachy/reddish brown eyeshadow and a stunning spiked headpiece.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2018 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

The Black Panther star nailed Oscars glamour in 2018 with her brilliant gold highlighter and turquoise eyeshadow.

ESC: Hailey Baldwin, Dolce & Gabbana

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin

At the 2018 Met Gala, the model paired her delicate flower crown with a creamy blush and soft pink lip. 

ESC: Red Carpet Beauty, Emma Stone

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emma Stone

Talk about a favourite! The Oscar winner showed us how to match cool-toned sparkly eyes with a deep berry lip at The Favourite premiere in 2018. 

ESC: Zendaya

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya

At the 2018 MTV Movie Awards, The Greatest Showman actress chose a neutral but smokey eye to complement her August Getty bubble dress. 

Jennifer Lawrence, 2018 Oscars

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

The Red Sparrow star deserves an Oscar for her 2018 Academy Awards look. Tight waves? Check. A smokey brown cat-eye? Check, check!

Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner

Donatella Versace herself insisted Kylie Jenner go blonde for the 2017 Met Gala and the KUWTK star took note. The beauty mogul also accentuated her sheer Versace dress with a bold brow and baby pink lip.

Jessica Biel, 2017 Emmys

John Shearer/WireImage

Jessica Biel

At the 2017 Emmys, The Sinner actress brought the drama with a voluminous bouffant updo and a subtle nude lip.

Jennifer Lopez, Oscars 2015

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez

Pretty in pink! The "On the Floor" singer provided major beauty inspo at the 2015 Oscars with a polished high pony and bubblegum pink lip. 

