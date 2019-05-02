12 Iconic Red Carpet Beauty Moments

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Thu., May. 2, 2019
A beauty look can make or break a red carpet outfit.
Sure, the dress is important, but nailing the hair and makeup is crucial to transform any look from incredible to iconic.
Case in point? Blake Lively's divine spiked headpiece and soft glow at the Met Gala, which took her Versace gown to a whole new level.
Below, we round up 12 of the most iconic beauty moments from the red-carpet in recent years.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
We'll always remember Gaga this way. The A Star Is Born actress hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet with powder-blue hair and blue metallic eyeshadow to match her Valentino gown.
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The KUWTK star made a strong case for dramatic winged eyeliner and a '90s nude lip at the 2018 Met Gala.
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
We can't get enough of the Aussie star's matte red lip and sparkly scarlet eye shadow combo at the Mary, Queen of Scots London premiere.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The Gossip Girl alum's jewel-encrusted Versace gown took more than 600 hours to make for the 2018 Met Gala—and called for equally impressive hair and makeup. Lively opted for a bronzed glow, a peachy/reddish brown eyeshadow and a stunning spiked headpiece.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Black Panther star nailed Oscars glamour in 2018 with her brilliant gold highlighter and turquoise eyeshadow.
Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock
At the 2018 Met Gala, the model paired her delicate flower crown with a creamy blush and soft pink lip.
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Talk about a favourite! The Oscar winner showed us how to match cool-toned sparkly eyes with a deep berry lip at The Favourite premiere in 2018.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
At the 2018 MTV Movie Awards, The Greatest Showman actress chose a neutral but smokey eye to complement her August Getty bubble dress.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Red Sparrow star deserves an Oscar for her 2018 Academy Awards look. Tight waves? Check. A smokey brown cat-eye? Check, check!
Noam Galai/FilmMagic
Donatella Versace herself insisted Kylie Jenner go blonde for the 2017 Met Gala and the KUWTK star took note. The beauty mogul also accentuated her sheer Versace dress with a bold brow and baby pink lip.
John Shearer/WireImage
At the 2017 Emmys, The Sinner actress brought the drama with a voluminous bouffant updo and a subtle nude lip.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Pretty in pink! The "On the Floor" singer provided major beauty inspo at the 2015 Oscars with a polished high pony and bubblegum pink lip.
