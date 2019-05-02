Ashton Kutcher Is ''Expected to Testify'' Against Serial Killer Accused of Murdering a Woman He Dated

Ashton Kutcher is expected to testify in the trial of Michael Gargiulo, more commonly known as the "Hollywood Ripper."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Superior Courts tells E! News Ashton Kutcher is "expected to testify" against accused serial killer Michael Gargiulo. The 43-year-old is accused of murdering 22-year-old fashion student Ashley Ellerin, who was said to be dating the 23-year-old That '70s Show star.

Kutcher is a crucial witness in the case against Gargiulo, who is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. According to reports, the actor's testimony could help to establish a timeline of the events that unfolded the night Ashley was stabbed dead 47 times.

On the evening that Ellerin died, Ashley and Ashton planned to attend after parties for the 2001 Grammy Awards, the actor recalled in his statement to police at the time. Multiple outlets reported that the then-up-and-coming star chose to attend a viewing party for the show, but an invitation was never extended to the 22-year-old, whom he had only been dating for a short time.