Celeb Moms With Brands We Love

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 3, 2019 3:00 AM
Mother's Day is almost here and while this isn't necessarily a story on Mother's Day, we promise it relates. How? Everything we've picked out below is something you can buy, courtesy of celeb mom-owned brands we love.
Maybe you're trying to nail down the perfect present for your mom (who just so happens to be a huge Martha Stewart fan) or maybe you're just on the hunt for some new fancy supplements (easily found at Gwyneth Paltrow's site). Regardless, there's tons of goodies here, so go on and check 'em out!
Anyone who secretly wishes they were Martha Stewart will rejoice at the sight of her clothing line. It's stacked with signature Martha-esque pieces, like pocket cardigans and other classic styles.
SHOP NOW: Button Front Striped Cardigan With Pockets,
$54 $44 at QVC; Open Front Extended Shoulder Cardigan, $50 $34 at QVC; Stretch Canvas Zip Front Anorak Jacket, $84 at QVC
Glam mamas, this one's for you! Really, is there anything more over the top, in the best way, than the queen of style Rachel Zoe's line? Our advice: Emulate her vibe with any of these key pieces from her collection.
SHOP NOW: Charlotte Platform Sandal, $278 at Revolve; Sienna Top,
$376 $185 at Revolve; Hall Pant, $395 $277 at Revolve
Is there anything supermom Jessica Alba can't do? We've been huge fans of her all-natural, non-toxic line of beauty and home products since the day it launched. Lucky for us, the product range keeps expanding and we're about to replace everything we own with its Honest counterpart.
SHOP NOW: Vitamin C Radiance Serum, $28 at Honest; Organic Beauty Facial Oil, $28 at Honest; Baby Personal Care Trio, $30 at Honest
As you probably know, Goop is Gwyneth Paltrow's online site. The brand as a whole is more of a lifestyle, really—a celeb lifestyle. If you take a peek around, you'll find tons of things you didn't know you needed, from chic vacay wardrobe staples to Goop's own line of supplements.
SHOP NOW: Goop x La DoubleJ Small Mama Top, $485; Mirth Bali Kaftan $185 at Goop; Goop Wellness Knock Me Out, $30 at Goop
If you think of yourself as a Southern belle type of gal, Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line will speak to you. Not only is the site full of classic dresses, shirts and skirts in pretty patterns, there's also tons of homeware, too.
SHOP NOW: Maxi Chambray Dress, $135; Gingham Button Down Shirt, $88; Colorblock Wicker Bag, $198
