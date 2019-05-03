EXCLUSIVE!

A 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Thanksgiving Invite Gets Painfully Awkward for Chantel and Pedro

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 3, 2019 5:05 AM

The fight between Pedro and Chantel's family on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? may never be resolved.

In the exclusive clip above, Chantel and Pedro are making their way back from visiting Savannah when Chantel's mother calls to invite them to Thanksgiving. Pedro refuses to answer Karen.

It's incredibly uncomfortable.

"She invites me to the Thanksgiving for the family. And the, I, that's so weird because last time I saw her, she tried to call immigration for send me back to my country," Pedro says in a confessional.

The last time he saw her? That was the brawl.

"Hell, no. I don't wanna do Thanksgiving with you," Pedro says.

But he is married to Chantel. Will the two sides ever be able to come together? Probably, but not without some fireworks. In addition to starring in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four, the couple and their families will star in their own spinoff, The Family Chantel.

"This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "Our fans can't get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

"90 Day Fiance" Sneak Peek: Pedro Says "Hell No" to Thanksgiving

