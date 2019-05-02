Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Boyfriend Actually Attended Her Wedding to Roger Mathews

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 2, 2019 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, Universal Studios

Instagram / JWoww

Fate has a funny way of connecting people.

It looks like Jenni "JWoww" Farley was always destined to be with Zack Clayton Carpinello, it just took awhile to get there. As E! News previously reported, the pair met many years back, when Jenni was friends with Clayton's sister. Of course, things were strictly friendly as he was her friend's brother and Jenni was still dating Roger Mathews, who she would eventually marry in 2015. Oddly enough, the 24-year-old was in attendance at the celebrations with his sister. In 2016, Zack shared a throwback photo of the reception, which he said was "amazing," and wished Jenni and Roger a happy anniversary.

But in September 2018, the reality star filed for divorce from Mathews, which has led to a bit of a sticky breakup.

It took some time —nearly seven months — but Jenni eventually moved on from her marriage of three years. And Zack was the lucky guy who caught her eye. 

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

"Right now, she just wants to smile a little and feel good," a source previously told E! News. "It's hard to say when things between them turned romantic but she's always been into wrestling and fighting so no one was really that surprised by this."

Things between Jenni and Zack appear to be going well considering they recently made their relationship Instagram official. In late April, the mother-of-two and the wrestler went on a fun-filled vacation in Orlando, Fla. which they documented for all to see. During their trip, they visited the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios and geeked out over all the sights to see. 

More importantly, her friends and family seem to be genuinely happy for her, including Roger. JWoww's ex told E! News, "I'm extremely happy for her."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JWoww , , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

You Won't Believe How Much Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas Wedding Cost

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Why Sophie Turner and New Sister-in-Law Priyanka Chopra Ended Up Such Close Friends So Quickly

World of Dance, Derek Hough

Watch Derek Hough's Stunning World of Dance Finale Performance

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Real About Her Relationship With Ex Javi Marroquin

Dennis Quaid, Kiefer Sutherland

Dennis Quaid, Kiefer Sutherland and More to Headline 2019 National Memorial Day Parade

Paula Abdul, Julianne Hough, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Julianne Hough Wears a Neck Brace After Getting Hit by Paula Abdul at the Billboard Music Awards

Kylie Jenner Wants Baby No. 2 When?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.