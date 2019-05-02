EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Derek Hough's Stunning World of Dance Finale Performance

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 2, 2019 12:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
World of Dance, Derek Hough

NBC

Derek Hough's been serving as a judge on World of Dance for three seasons, but don't forget that he could also compete on that stage. 

Hough shows off his dance skills on the NBC competition show's season three finale this Sunday, alongside season two alums Michael Dameski and Charity & Andres, who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively last season. It's a hell of a performance, featuring all kinds of lifts and spins and dance moves we don't know the names of, but know that we could not even come close to doing. Fellow judges Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo definitely seem impressed. 

E! News has your exclusive first look at the performance below. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Five acts remain in the competition heading into the world final this weekend: Briar Nolet (Upper division), The Kings (Upper Team), Ellie and Ava (Junior division), VPeepz (Junior Team), and Unity LA (Wildcard). 

Those acts will each dance twice, and whoever comes out with the higher average score will be named the season three world champion. 

World of Dance's season finale airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Ryan Eggold Explains How "New Amsterdam" Is Different From "Grey's"

Paget Brewster, Friends

Paget Brewster Has No Regrets About a Rule She Broke on Friends

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: SVU Audition Story Will Make Your Day

Cecily Strong, Ted Danson

Cecily Strong on Jeanine Pirro, Working With Ted Danson and Her Love of a Public Meltdown

iZombie

Rob Thomas Went a Little Crazy Ending iZombie and Reviving Veronica Mars At the Same Time

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Has a Warning About the Fifth Episode of Game of Thrones Season 8

Married at First Sight, Season 9

Meet the Cast of Married At First Sight Season 9

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.