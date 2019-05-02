Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Real About Her Relationship With Ex Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her divorce from Javi Marroquin.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who shares son Lincoln Marroquin with her ex, gets real about her relationship with Javi in the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast. As fans of the reality series may know, Kailyn and Javi tied the knot in 2012, welcoming son Lincoln in 2013. Then, two year later, Kailyn filed for divorce from Javi.

During her chat with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn shares that she and Javi, who finalized their divorce in 2016, have a "love/hate relationship."

"We're up and down," Kailyn says. "We fight every other day, it's a real love/hate relationship...parentship."