You'll Never Believe How Rihanna Savagely Trolled Charlize Theron With a T-Shirt

Not even Charlize Theron can compete with Rihanna.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, the Long Shot actress revealed that, like parents, her publicist often plays favorites. "You want to think that your publicist thinks that you're worth putting out there in the world and that has to come from a very authentic place," the 43-year-old told Seth Meyers. "It's hard when your other client is somebody like Rihanna."

And let's just say, the singer takes precedence. For Theron's birthday, her publicist typically sends her "a little text," the star continued. "She was like, ‘Happiest birthday.' She didn't even write birthday. She wrote ‘bday.'" That's nothing compared to what Rihanna gets.