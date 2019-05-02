Billboard Music Awards 2019: See Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Stars' Best Candid Moments

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday—and what a show it was.
Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie kicked off the night with an epic performance of "ME!". However, they weren't the only artists to perform. Halsey, BTS, Ciara, Paul Abdul, Madonna and The Jonas Brothers were some of the other singers to take the stage.
Kelly Clarkson also kept the crowd entertained as host. From her multiple outfit changes to her incredible medleys, the American Idol alumna pulled out all the stops.
Of course, there were also the awards themselves. Drake was one of the big winners of the evening and took home 12 trophies, including Top Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Album. In fact, he dethroned Swift for most Billboard Music Award wins.
Still, there were plenty of big moments fans didn't see on screen—including several candid moments.
To see a few of the best ones, check out the gallery bellow:
Taylor Swift
The singer entertains a crowd backstage with her moves.
BTS
The group is shocked and thrilled by their Top Duo and Group win.
Offset & Cari B
The "Bodak Yellow" artist isn't afraid to show a little PDA with her main man.
Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie
The pop star has a jaw-dropping moment sitting next to her collaborator.
Ingrid Michaelson & Julia Michaels
The singers share a sweet embrace on the red carpet.
Khalid, Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae
The "Young, Dumb & Broke" star stops for a quick chat with the country singer and his leading lady.
Cardi B, Offset & Future
The Top Female Rap Artist winner gives Ciara's son a squeeze during the award show.
Olivia Wilde
The actress has a giggle on the red carpet.
Drake
The Top Rap Artist winner gives a thumbs-up backstage.
Brendon Urie
The Panic! at the Disco singer celebrates his two wins with a silly face.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas & Danielle Jonas
The "Chains" singer tenderly holds his wife's hand as they walk through the crowd.
BTS & Terry Crews
The K-Pop stars and the actor smile for a selfie.
Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie
By the looks on their faces, it seems like the "ME!" collaborators are having a good time.
Dan + Shay
The Top Country Duo/Group winners share a laugh while posing with their new trophy.
Terry Crews
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shows off his moves on the red carpet.
We can't wait until next year!
