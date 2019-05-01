Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Married in Las Vegas

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
How's this for the shotgun wedding of a lifetime?!
Less than two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards concluded, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner headed to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to tie the knot. Yes, that's right. E! News can confirm the Jonas Brothers member and Game of Thrones star are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage license on Wednesday, May 1.
Fans first caught wind of the longtime couple's nuptials when Diplo began posting footage from the impromptu ceremony. In several moments posted to the DJ's Instagram Stories, 23-year-old can be seen walking down the aisle in a white bridal ensemble and veil. It appeared as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song "Speechless."
Earlier in the evening, Joe reunited with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas for an epic performance of their latest single "Sucker." Sophie was joined by now sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas in the front row of the MGM Grand Arena in Sin City.
The couple announced their engagement in Oct. 2017 after more than a year together.
"I'm still like, Holy s--t! I'm engaged," Sophie admitted to Marie Claire last year. "There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life. It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."
There's a strong chance Joe and Sophie might hold a more official, extravagant wedding celebration in the near future, especially since the bride's BFF and bridesmaid Maisie Williams didn't appear to attend tonight's gathering.
"We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game," Joe recently shared on The Late Late Show, referencing a ceremony that's rumored to take place in France over the summer. "So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."
At least this time around, what happens in Vegas certainly doesn't stay there. Congratulations to the happy couple!