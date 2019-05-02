Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee Reveal the Rom-Coms That Inspired Top End Wedding

Name any rom-com and Top End Wedding writer and star Miranda Tapsell has probably seen it.

"[Miranda] is like the walking encyclopedia of romantic comedies," Gwilym Lee, her Top End Wedding co-star told E! News.

It's no wonder that Tapsell dreamed up a rom-com of her own. In cinemas May 2, Top End Wedding follows newly-engaged couple Lauren (Tapsell) and Ned (Lee) who try to track down the mother-of-the-bride just in time for their Darwin wedding.

Tapsell gave Welsh actor Lee some important homework to tackle before taking on the role.

"Miranda made sure that before I took on this project that I watched her viewing list of all of the greatest rom-coms so that we could at least talk with each other, so we had a shared vocabulary," the 35-year-old told E! News.

Tapsell, 31, chimes in with a laugh: "Absolutely, you couldn't look me in the face and meet me and work with me if you hadn't done that!...We wouldn't have been friends."