Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee Reveal the Rom-Coms That Inspired Top End Wedding

by Winsome Walker | Thu., May. 2, 2019 12:46 AM
Name any rom-com and Top End Wedding writer and star Miranda Tapsell has probably seen it.
"[Miranda] is like the walking encyclopedia of romantic comedies," Gwilym Lee, her Top End Wedding co-star told E! News.
It's no wonder that Tapsell dreamed up a rom-com of her own. In cinemas May 2, Top End Wedding follows newly-engaged couple Lauren (Tapsell) and Ned (Lee) who try to track down the mother-of-the-bride just in time for their Darwin wedding.
Tapsell gave Welsh actor Lee some important homework to tackle before taking on the role.
"Miranda made sure that before I took on this project that I watched her viewing list of all of the greatest rom-coms so that we could at least talk with each other, so we had a shared vocabulary," the 35-year-old told E! News.
Tapsell, 31, chimes in with a laugh: "Absolutely, you couldn't look me in the face and meet me and work with me if you hadn't done that!...We wouldn't have been friends."
John Platt Photography
At the top of the list? The 2002 smash hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which explores similar themes of belonging to Top End Wedding.
"I hadn't seen that before," Lee explained. "That was the first one I watched and that was a good reference point for this."
Tapsell added, "I like that one," before quoting the iconic line in a flash, "It's okay, I make lamb!"
The Darwin-born actress told E! News that she would have loved to have seen a rom-com with an Indigenous lead like Top End Wedding while growing up.
"I certainly would've enjoyed that for sure," she said. "I've always turned to stories to understand the kind of person I want to be, who I want to become and what I believe in. But I've realised that I don't really get to see myself reflected back at me, and I'm sure there are so many other women of marginalised backgrounds like myself that long for that as well, and go out and make films like me to make that happen."
Directed by The Sapphires' Wayne Blair and co-written by Joshua Tyler, Top End Wedding also stars Shari Sebbens, Kerry Fox and Huw Higginson. The shooting schedule took the cast and crew from Kakadu National Park to Katherine and the Tiwi Islands.
For Lee, filming in Australia had one huge difference to his previous film Bohemian Rhapsody (where he played Queen guitarist Brian May). The 35-year-old actor noted that the Top End Wedding call sheet included an aptly titled "croc spotter".
"That was quite a shock to the system when I saw [croc spotter] for the first time," Lee said. "We don't have that on call sheets in the UK, you see?"
John Platt Photography
Ultimately, both actors hope audiences will warm to the film's bighearted characters and timeless message.
"I hope that people can find parallels with their own family and I hope people take away that same solidarity with wanting a sense of belonging to somewhere," Tapsell said.
Lee added: "It's never too late to try and reach out to your family and to your home."
Top End Wedding is in cinemas May 2.
