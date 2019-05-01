Paula Abdul Receives Standing Ovation After Nostalgic 2019 Billboard Music Awards Performance

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 8:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paula Abdul, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Performing

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Paula Abdul is proving her icon status on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards stage. 

The former American Idol showed she's a force to be reckoned with when she performed a six-minute medley of her classic songs at the close of the jam-packed show. Dressed in a black shimmering cabaret outfit, the artist took to the stage to tap-dance for her hit "Straight Up" before climbing the stage and literally jumping into a sea of men. As the men caught the singer, she sang "Vibeology," before strutting into a performance of "Opposites Attract" with MC Skat Kat himself. 

She got the crowd up on their feet when she and a troupe of dancers shimmied across the stage and into the audience of amazed viewers. To say Paula ended the show on a high-note is an understatement. Confetti literally blasted into the sky as the singer's impressive performance drew to a close. 

Photos

Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

Her performance at the BBMAs coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of her chart-topping song, "Straight Up." 

More importantly, this summer the 56-year-old will kick off her Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas. Starting August 13, fans of the pop star will have the chance to see her perform at one of the 20 shows. She tells Billboard, "I feel like this is the time to do an intimate, fun and exciting show. I've always wanted to be in Las Vegas on the Strip performing. And I feel like Las Vegas is kind of a second home to me. I knew it was going to happen one day, and I was thrilled that we able to make it work this time." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Paula Abdul , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Show

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Drake, Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Dethrones Taylor Swift to Win Most Billboard Music Awards of All Time

Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Portrait

Kelly Clarkson's Best Hosting Moments at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kyle Richards Reveals the Status of Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift Is the Dancing Queen at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

We're Still Screaming Over BTS' Performance at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Cardi B, Offset, Clout, Music Video

Cardi B Gives Haters a NSFW Anatomy Lesson Backstage at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.