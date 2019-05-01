Taylor Swift Is the Dancing Queen at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift is making the 2019 Billboard Music Awards a dance party.

After opening the show with an energetic performance of "ME!" with Brendon Urie, the pop star took her seat in the audience. However, it wasn't long before the singer was back on her feet doing a little shimmy and shake to the sound of the music. It wasn't just music that gave her a sudden burst of energy. She was clapping, shouting and swaying with a fervor that fans have never seen before... and fans stan a singer who spreads the love to her fellow artists.

These reactions are also the exact reason why she has so many fans: she's totally relatable. Because, let's be honest, who wouldn't be jumping and dancing if they saw Mariah Carey singing live.

Plus, the singer makes for totally meme-worthy moments that everyone can relate to.