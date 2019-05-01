We're Still Screaming Over BTS' Performance at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Remain calm K-Pop fans!

If you were watching the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night, chances are you heard plenty of screams when BTS took to the stage with Halsey to perform "Boy With Luv." 

The guys brought their signature dance moves, impressive style and infectious lyrics to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. And if the cheers and standing ovation is any indication, we'd say the audience loved the whole thing including the retro movie theater named "Persona" that was first featured in the song's music video

It's a special collaboration for BTS and Halsey who first met at the Billboard Music Awards two years ago. In fact during Live From the Red Carpet, the members of BTS wore friendships bracelets that were gifted from the "Bad at Love" singer. 

"Our cover of the album is pink so she made it like white and pink," RM shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. "That was so kind of her. Thank you Halsey."

And when Halsey had the chance to tease her performance with the K-Pop group, she couldn't help but share how grateful she was to work with the talented group.

"The one with BTS is super fun and friendly. I think it shows our personalities a lot. I think a lot of people are really curious about the collaboration," she explained. "They're from Korea and I'm from the States. We show that despite what seems like a language barrier is just kind of unimportant when it comes down to a bunch of young people who really love music. We just love hanging out and it really shows through."

After Las Vegas comes more sold-out concerts for BTS including a date at the massive Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, Calif. When asked to share how they are feeling about the upcoming concert, the guys were more than excited.

"We're going to Rose Bowl real soon. It's a stadium!" RM explained. "We're so ready. We're so ready for it." 

In addition to performing, the members of BTS were nominated for Top Duo and Group as well as Top Social Artist. As for Halsey, she was up for Top Female Artist and Top Selling Song. Well done, everyone! 

