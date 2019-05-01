Mariah Carey (and Her Twins) Just Reminded Us Why She's an Icon at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Bow down to the only and only Mariah Carey!

During the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Jennifer Hudson had the privilege of introducing the Billboard Icon Award to the music superstar.

"She's a trailblazing hit maker, an instantly recognizable voice and she is truly one of a kind," Jennifer shared with the crowd inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. "As the decades go by, one thing remains the same. Mariah remains on the top. Mariah Carey is, simply put, an icon."

Audience members were then treated to a video featuring Mariah's best moments as a performer, songwriter and producer.

Soon after, the woman herself was able to take to the stage and perform a medley of hits.