The Truth About Shannon and Connor’s Bachelor in Paradise Split

Shannon Baff and Connor Obrochta left Bachelor in Paradise Australia hand-in-hand to pursue their relationship in the real world.

But, as Shannon revealed to the Courier Mail on Tuesday, their romance did not last after the cameras stopped rolling.

"I was open to moving to the US but afterwards when we were planning to meet up in Hawaii I was the one organising everything and I didn't feel like it was getting reciprocated," Byron Bay-based Shannon said. "A week and a half [after the show] he went to LA and I heard nothing else."

BiP alum Zoe O'Brien told E! News that Connor had spent more time talking to her than his ex.

"I've had a fair bit to do with Shannon since," 29-year-old Zoe said. "I think I've spoken to Connor more than she has, which doesn't sit well for me. It's just as friends, there's nothing untoward about it.

"But I really thought that they were the real deal in paradise. I'm sad for Shan because she deserves to find someone who is really genuine and adores her."