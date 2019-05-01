EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Ciara Get a Sweet Surprise From a Fan at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Ciara received a surprise message from a fan at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

On Wednesday, before heading inside to the ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the superstar singer stopped by E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. During her chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad, Ciara was shown a video from her fan, Lane, from Seattle Children's Hospital.

"Hi Ciara, I'm Lane and I'm at Seattle Chidren's," Lane said in the video message. "I hope you have a great day and I hope you come visit us soon."

"That's gonna make me cry," Ciara, who attended the show with son Future, said after watching the video. "The kids of Seattle Children's are like family to us, and it's just an incredible moment every time we go there to hug the moms as well, the moms and the dads of families."

Photos

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

"And to see those kids, they're such fighters, you know?" Ciara continued. "It's really what it's all about. It's cool to be on the stage and rock and perform, but it's even more rewarding to have moments like that. Those kids, they care about you like you care about them. That's what it's all about."

Ciara then sent a message back, saying, "I love you guys, I can't wait to see you guys again. I'll see you really soon when I come back home to Seattle."

Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's an extra special night for Ciara, who will be taking the stage to perform during the award show.

"So excited to announce I'm performing 'Thinkin Bout You' LIVE for the first time at the @BBMAs, Wednesday, May 1 on NBC," Ciara recently told her followers on social media. "There's no emoji for my feelings!! Aahh!:) #LetsGetIt."

Be sure to check out the award show tonight on NBC to watch Ciara's performance! And watch the video above to see Ciara's surprise message!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ciara , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories , Videos

Trending Stories

Latest News

Terry Crews Reveals His Workout Playlist at Billboard Music Awards

Sofia Carson Admits to Auditioning 200 Times Before Making It

Tori Kelly Wins Billboard Award But Doesn't Remember Which One

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Cardi B and Offset Steal the Show With Intense PDA On 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

See All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Halsey Teases Performance With BTS at BBMAs 2019

Kaitlyn Dever, Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Beanie Feldstein Proves She's Kacey Musgraves' Biggest Fan at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.