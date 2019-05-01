See All of the Red Carpet Couples at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

It's date night!

On Wednesday evening, the biggest and brightest stars flocked to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. And while some walked the red carpet solo, many brought their boo thangs to the special awards ceremony. From Kevin McHale and Austin P. McKenzie to Priyanka Chopraand Nick Jonas, these celebrity couples brought the heat to the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Along with the famous duos mentioned above, there were a few couples that put their romance on full display at the music awards show. We're talking, Cardi B and Offset (who licked each other) and Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae.

What good would it be to attend a star-studded event with your partner and not dress for the occasion? At least that was the mindset for one celebrity pair: Southside and Yung Miami. The two showed up and showed out in electrifying ensembles that complemented each other.