Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Can't Contain His Excitement for Baby No. 2

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:37 PM

Another baby is definitely meant to be in the Florida Georgia Line interview.

During tonight's 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard walked the red carpet in celebration of their Top Country Artist nomination.

And while there's no denying the pair's incredible year professionally, there's some big personal news coming soon.

When asked about welcoming his second child with wife Hayley Hubbard, Tyler couldn't help but express his excitement.

"We got a little dude on the way so we're pretty excited. Middle of August we'll have another one in the house," Tyler shared on Live From the Red Carpet with Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. "I'm feeling pretty good. I don't know if it's snuck in yet but we're definitely excited." 

 He added, "It's going to be a whirlwind in the next few years for sure." 

Family aside, Florida Georgia Line continues to make time for their fans.

 In addition to their Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, the guys are hitting the road this summer for the Can't Say I Ain't Country tour.

Sponsored by Old Camp Whiskey and Shiner Beers, the tour will give country music fans the chance to experience Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and HARDY live.

Safe to say it's going to be a summer to remember.

