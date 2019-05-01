Taylor Swift Looks Like Royalty in Ruffled Mini-Dress at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 1, 2019 3:38 PM

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

You can't spell awesome (and apparently the Billboard Music Awards), without "ME!"

Taylor Swift's fans are in for an evening chock full of puns, especially after last week's release of her and Brendon Urie's aptly titled new single. The pop star and Panic! at the Disco frontman will open the ceremony with a debut performance of the self-love anthem, marking the first time Swift has taken the stage since she wrapped her Reputation Stadium Tour several months ago. 

For tonight's festivities, T. Swift stayed true her latest era's pastel theme by rocking a lavender mini-dress designed by RaisaVanessa.

The ruffled ensemble, which drew comparisons to Victorian-era royalty, retails for just over $2,700 and comes from the brand's "Butterfly Effect" collection. Perfectly fitting, especially given the larger-than-life butterfly mural Taylor had painted in her Nashville, Tenn. hometown before the release of "ME!" 

As for Taylor's glam, she kept it equally as ethereal with a braided low bun and rosy makeup. She completed the look with a pair of strappy nude heels and star earrings. 

Photos

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

As for what to expect from Taylor's Billboard Music Awards performance, there's a chance we'll see cameo appearances from none other than her beloved cats. The proud mama shared a photo alongside the feline friends and Paula Abdul, who is expected to close tonight's show. 

"I'm trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic," Swift wrote on Instagram. 

The 29-year-old is nominated for Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist. She currently holds the record for most Billboard Music Awards of all-time, having taken home a whopping 23 accolades throughout her years-long career. 

Good luck tonight, Taylor!

