The InBetween: Get a First Look at NBC's Creepy New Crime Drama with a Supernatural Twist

Ready to solve some creepy murders?

NBC's new series The InBetween does just that, but with a bit of a twist thanks to Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer), a woman who was born with the ability to see visions of things that have happened, things that will happen, or spirits who need her help. She uses his ability to help her adopted dad, Detective Tom Hackett (Paul Blackthorne) solve murders.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, you can get a first look at the series and get to know Cassie, the Detective, and the rest of the crime-solving team, including Justin Cromwell as new guy Damien Asante, Anne-Marie Johnson as Lt. Swanstrom, Cindy Luna as Det. Jacey Vasquez, and Chad James Buchanan as Will.