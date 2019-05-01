Real Housewives' Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

There's another little one on the way for Eva Marcille.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is pregnant with her third child, the reality star's rep confirmed to E! News. The expectant mom revealed to People she is 17 weeks into the pregnancy, but did not disclose the baby's sex. The little one will be the second youngster for the America's Next Top Model alum and her husband, Michael Sterling, whom she wed last fall.

The two welcomed son Michael, 1, just over a year ago in April 2018. The star is also mom to daughter Marley Rae from a previous relationship.