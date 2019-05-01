Elisabeth Moss Is Ready for Battle in The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 Trailer

We're just one month away from the season three premiere of The Handmaid's Tale.

On Wednesday morning, Hulu released the first trailer from the highly-anticipated new season. In the trailer, we see June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) back in Gilead, ready to fight.

"Heresy, that's what you get punished for," Moss' voice says in the trailer. "Not for being part of the resistance, because officially, there is no resistance. Not for helping people escape, because officially, there's no such thing as escape."

"If I'm going to change things, I'm going to need allies," she continues as we see images of Nick (Max Minghella) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). "Allies with power."