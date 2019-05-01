Ellen DeGeneres Gets Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani a Pre-Engagement Gift

Time is ticking for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani—literally, according to Ellen DeGeneres.

The daytime talk show host is known to give her guests gifts, including that time she gave Jennifer Lopez a clock to give to her now-fiancé Alex Rodriguezas a not-so-subtle nudge to propose.

Well, DeGeneres believes it worked because the athlete did pop the big question soon after. So, she's shifted her focus to Shelton and Stefani, who have been dating since 2015.

"I have something for you to give her," she told the singer and Voice judge on Wednesday's show.