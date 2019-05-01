The First Veronica Mars Trailer Features Kristen Bell Kicking Major Butt

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 1, 2019 7:35 AM
Be cool soda pop, the Veronica Mars trailer is here! Five years after the partially fan-funded series returned to life on the big screen, Veronica Mars is back on Hulu in an eight-part miniseries.
In the trailer below, get a glimpse of what the sassy private eye played by Kristen Bell is up to when the series premieres on Friday, July 26. Just a warning, Bell kicks major butt as the titular character, including wielding a gun and using a taser on her would-be assailant—and posting his picture on Instagram!
"When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you don't develop a keen sense of mercy," Veronica says in a voiceover.
It's on!
It's spring break in Neptune, California, and revelers are being murdered. Murdered party-goers doesn't exactly help tourism. Enter Veronica Mars. Mars Investigations is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son's killer. What happens next? An eight-part mystery the pits the wealthy elites against the working class once again.
The trailer before features plenty of LoVe moments, the quips you've come to love and quite a few characters in danger. Could this be what Bell hinted at in an interview with E! News?
Bell told Erin Lim that the revival "will be a controversial season." Say what?
"I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs," she said. "There's some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about."
Veronica Mars also stars Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls and Enrico Colantoni as Keith Mars. Guest cast includes J.K. Simmons as Clyde Prickett, Patton Oswalt as Penn Epner, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Nicole, Ryan Hansen as Dick Casablancas, Clifton Collins Jr. as Alonzo, Max Greenfield as Leo, Percy Daggs III as Wallace, David Starzyk as Big Dick, Francis Capra as Weevil, and Izabela Vidovic as Matty Ross.
Series creator Rob Thomas is back behind the scenes with executive producers Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Dan Etheridge and Bell.
All episodes are streaming on Friday, July 26.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
