Chrissy Teigen Is Teaming Up With Hulu for a New Cooking Show

Get ready for more Chrissy Teigen in your life. Hulu announced it has struck a new two-year development deal with the cookbook author and social media star. In a press release, the streaming platform announced Teigen will host a new cooking show with David Chang and develop new shows that could be anything from scripted to talk shows.

"The Hulu platform is Chrissy's oyster," Hulu said in a press release.

The new cooking show, which is part of Hulu's new deal with Vox Media Studios, Chang's Majordomo Media and Teigen's Suit & Thai Productions, is currently titled Family Style. The series will revolve around the ways people express their love to friends and family through cooking and eating together.

Hulu made the announcement at its 2019 upfront presentation. Other projects announced include new Marvel shows, a limited series starring Kate McKinnon and more. Read on!