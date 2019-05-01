The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unfollowed Prince William and Kate Middleton on Instagram

Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 1, 2019
No feud alert needed here!
It's no surprise that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their own Instagram account these days, separate from the longtime KensingtonRoyal Instagram handle they had previously shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Back in April when the new account launched, the future mom and dad followed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as other family members, including Princess Eugenie.
However, that's not the case today as the SussexRoyal account only follows 16 others and William and Kate's is not one of them. However, don't ring the royal alarms because there's quite the reasonable explanation for the sudden change.
As the expectant pair explained in a new Instagram post, "May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection—to not just hear each other, but to listen."
As a result, they are highlighting 16 accounts they've followed that are in some way related to mental health.
"We are all in this together," the couple assured. "We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts."
They further confirmed their strategy, noting, "Each month we will honor this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click 'following' to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work."
Meanwhile, William and Kate are also carrying on with their royal duties and doing their part in the realm of improving mental health. The Duchess of Cambridge, whom Queen Elizabeth II recently appointed to Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order, stepped out on Wednesday to open the Kantor Center of Excellence in London, which brings researchers, practitioners and young people together to improve mental health services.
All in a royal day's work!
