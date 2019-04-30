The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Welcome Baby No. 2

It's a party of four!

On Tuesday, The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun and his longtime love Joana Pak welcomed a precious baby girl. While not many details are known, like what the little one's name is and what day she was born, Pak shared the exciting news on her Instagram Stories.

The 32-year-old photographer captured a sweet picture of her and her daughter, who was nestled on her chest in the hospital bed. Following the post, Pak snapped another photo of her baby girl laying down in a white onesie and a striped pink and blue beanie. The newborn was catching zzz's in both images.

As for Yeun, he's keeping the baby news to himself. The 35-year-old actor has yet to announce the birth of his daughter with his 3.5 million Instagram followers. But considering the couple is known for being extremely private, it makes sense they're holding off on sharing every detail.