Bachelor in Paradise's Elora Says These Couples Won't Stay Together

Elora Murger's Bachelor in Paradise Australia journey was short but not sweet.

The 30-year-old, who arrived in Fiji to find most of the contestants coupled up, didn't know that she'd be joining BiP so late in the game.

"They book you for the show and then you wait for their call and the dates," Elora told E! News after her elimination. "The closer it was getting to the end date of filming, I was like, oh s--t."

The Noosa-based contestant tried—and failed—to form a connection with Alex Nation on a single date and even approached Connor when she heard he was considering leaving the show.

But instead, Connor and Shannon left together in the hope of pursuing a relationship outside of the reality TV pressure cooker.