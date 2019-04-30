Game of Thrones Stars Help Grant 88-Year-Old Hospice Patient's Last Wish

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 4:33 PM

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

HBO

Game of Thrones stars are coming together to fulfill an 88-year-old's last wish.

Over the weekend, Claire Walton expressed to her caretakers that she wished to see the third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones and potentially meet one of the stars. So, in an act of kindness that won't be forgotten, the providers at HopeHealth in Providence, Rhode Island went to great lengths to make her dream come true. "HopeHealth, her hospice facility, dove deep into their network to create a video compilation of 10 cast members wishing Claire well," a spokesperson for HopeHealth tells E! News. "It was truly remarkable!"

Of the 10 stars who sent warm wishes were Miltos Yerolemou, a.k.a. Syrio Forel, who played the master sword-fighter and instructor hired by Eddard Stark to train Arya Stark in season 1. Ser Davos Seaworth, whose real name is Liam Cunningham, also got in on the action. "I hope you're well enough to watch the battle, which is tonight," Cunningham wished. "Take care."

Game of Thrones Final Season: See the Behind-the-Scenes Snaps

Josef Altin, the Night Watchman Pyp, said, "Enjoy this Sunday; it's going down. Lots of love, darling!"

According to the spokesperson, Claire was able to watch the much-anticipated episode before she died on Monday around 5 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

