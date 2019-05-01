EXCLUSIVE!

Is This The Challenge: War of the Worlds' Most Insane Competition Yet?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 1, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dee, The Challenge

MTV

It's been 33 seasons of The Challenge. That means there are 33 seasons of crazy physical and mental tasks, and the below sneak peek of The Challenge: War of the Worlds may be the most insane yet.

You're on a plane. There's major turbulence and instead of keeping your drink and meal in place, you have to complete a puzzle. Nightmare. And in the sneak peek, Dee Nguyen of Geordie Shore has to do all of that and face one of her greatest fears: water.

Earlier this season, Dee's then-partner Wes Bergmann taught her how to swim in anticipation of a swimming challenge. But water trauma is hard to overcome.

Photos

Meet the Cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds

"I can't do it," she yells through tears as fellow cast members shout words of encouragement from the ground. "Oh my god."

Does she make the jump? You'll have to tune in to The Challenge: War of the Worlds to see what happens. One person who did make it? Georgia Harrison.

"I doubt I will be traveling with Challenge Airways again. The seats were cramped, the staff were rude, and I didn't even get a ginny-t before I had to evacuate the aircraft," Georgia of Love Island says in the sneak peek.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ MTV , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy, Station 19

Grey's Anatomy Spills the Vic and Chief Ripley Beans in Station 19 Crossover Sneak Peek

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Go Behind the Scenes of The Big Bang Theory Series Finale With Emotional Photos From the Stars

Veronica Mars

The First Veronica Mars Trailer Features Kristen Bell Kicking Major Butt

Chrissy Teigen, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Chrissy Teigen Is Teaming Up With Hulu for a New Cooking Show

Calum Worthy, The Act

Why The Act's Calum Worthy Can't Get Nick Godejohn Off His Mind

The 100

The 100 Season 6 Is Finally Here and the New Planet Is Not All It's Cracked Up to Be

Game of Thrones Episode 3, Jon

Was Game of Thrones' "The Long Night" Too Dark to See?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.