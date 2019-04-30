Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hempstead Wright Reveals What Shooting the Battle of Winterfell Was Really Like

Bran spends a lot of time just staring creepily. Did you ever get jealous that he's not on the battlefield fighting?

Kind of! The really annoying thing is the wheelchair had to be set in a very specific way—the furs over it had to be kept between takes for continuity. Whenever the scene cut, everyone else could get up and move around and have a chat and I'd be stuck in my f--king wheelchair being like, guys, can you come and talk to me because I can't bloody move! I think there was one particular [scene] where I was there for a good hour and a half, stuck in that bloody chair.

As the memory of humanity, Bran had a huge target on his back from the Night King. Did you know Bran would be such a crucial character?

No clue. It's been so cool getting to watch him become more and more important over these years.

There was a nice moment in episode 2 where Jaime apologised to Bran for pushing him off the tower. What was it like to look back on the pilot and reconnect with Jaime?

It was a really cool episode of season 8 because there were so many parallels with that first episode of season 1. It was fun to get to do that and it was fun to freak Jaime Lannister out a bit. Getting to repeat that line to him, the things we do for love. Everyone looks at Bran like, it's that weird kid in the corner again. But Jaime knows exactly what's up.

How did you feel shooting Bran's final scene?

It was really sad. Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird. I'm never in my life going to be Bran Stark again, the person I've got to play for the last ten years of my life. It's a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye to, so it was emotional.