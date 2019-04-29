Kayla Itsines Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Itsines revealed she ended up giving birth via caesarean, as recommended by her doctor. The 27-year-old said she felt a little bit "sore," but is now working closely with her healthcare professional on her post-birth recovery and focusing on self-care.

And even though the Bikini Body Guide founder is a global fitness identity, she previously told E! News that she didn't feel pressured to get her pre-baby body back.

"You have to understand that that pre-pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy your body is going to be different," she said. "You have to embrace that journey."

Itsines shared her pregnancy milestones with her 11 million Instagram followers—including everything from pregnancy-safe workouts to updates on her baby bump (which she affectionately called "Muffin")—and is looking forward to connecting with other mums who follow her fitness program.

"I'm just so excited," Itsines told E! News in December. "The community is going to grow now and to be able to help the ladies who are on their journey at the moment and any mummas who are looking to get pregnant, I hope I can set a really good example for people."

Congratulations on the beautiful baby girl!