From Secret Vows to Saying Sorry: Revisiting Cardi B and Offset's Rollercoaster Romance

The rapper is heading into the 2019 Billboard Music Awards as the artist with the most nominations this year at a whopping 21 total, including one for "Top Artist" and "Top Female Artist." No stranger to the annual awards, the "Bodak Yellow" star was up for eight last year and won her first and only so far for "Top Rap Female Artist."

As we await a sighting of the star pair come Wednesday night, rewind their romance with E!'s gallery below:

Now as another Billboard Music Awards approaches, the star is expected to take the red carpet with her man by her side.

Instagram Secret I Dos On Sept. 20, 2017, the couple secretly tied the knot at home, just months after they started dating earlier in the year. "We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup and no ring!" the rapper revealed to fans months later.

Instagram A Big Question A month after their secret wedding ceremony, Offset got down on one knee at a sold-out show and popped the question with a major 8-carat sparkler.

John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Baby on Board By April, the hit rapper revealed to fans—on the SNL stage—that she was expecting her first child with her famous husband.

@IamCardiB/Facebook See You Soon In June, the expectant couple celebrated their little one on the way with a fairytale baby shower. "It was a special moment for Offset and Cardi and you could tell there was a lot of love between them and in the room," a source told E! News at the time. "They are both very excited about the baby coming and are counting down the days."

Instagram Mom & Dad The couple's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, arrived on July 10. The name was inspired by the baby's musical father.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The Look of Love The pair had love written all over them at the 2018 American Music Awards in October.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Heating Up the Stage The couple heated up the Jingle Ball stage in early December with a big smooch. "Thank you husband. He's so fine," she told the crowd. "That's my baby daddy yo." However, just days later, Cardi announced they were no longer together.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Saying Sorry Shortly after Cardi revealed they had called it quits, Offset took to Instagram with an emotional plea he later featured on his Father of 4 debut studio album. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband." A day later, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the plea "Take Me Back Cardi."

Getty Putting in the Work While Cardi seemed less than pleased with the grand gesture on stage, she told the press they were "working things out" a month later. On the 2019 Grammys red carpet, they not-so-subtly confirmed they were back on with some serious PDA. Offset later reiterated their progress in an interview on The Breakfast Club, telling the radio hosts they were working behind the scenes to get to know and appreciate each other.

