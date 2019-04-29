Game of Thrones vs. Avengers: Endgame vs. Taylor Swift: Who Won Pop Culture Thunderdome?

So the biggest movie franchise in the world, the biggest TV show in the world and the biggest music artist in the world all pick the same weekend to release their biggest ever...which do you care about the most?

The pop culture gods blessed us with many gifts this past weekend and reader, we are emotionally, physically and literally exhausted. The all-out entertainment assault began with the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, a cinematic feat 10 years in the making. Then Taylor Swift came along, with the help of Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie, to drop her first single in two years, "ME!" on the very same day.

Consider the Infinity Stone gauntlet thrown...except there was yet another contender for pop culture conversation dominance: HBO's Game of Thrones, which aired its (and TV's) biggest episode ever on Sunday night, featuring the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell as its final season heads into the home-stretch.