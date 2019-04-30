Graphic Slides & Espadrilles For the Win

By now, you're well aware of how crazy we are for shoes. It doesn't matter what season, we're always in the market for a fresh new pair of footwear.

So with spring here and in action, it's only natural that we're on the hunt for some spring-appropriate slip-ons. But why just go for a bright color or a fun pattern when you can make even more of a statement with your look? We're talking graphic slides and espadrilles, people!

Maybe you're more of a flirty winky face type of girl or maybe you'd rather ball out with a pair of $600 Fendi sandals. We've got these and more, below!

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

BCBGeneration Tasha Loss

These baby pink slides aren't sayin' anything they don't already know #justsayin'.

SHOP NOW: $36 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Tory Burch Love Slide

All you need is love (written across a pair of designer slides, that is). 

SHOP NOW: $98 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Soludos Cat Embroidered Espadrille

Cat lovers are a special kind of people and trust us when we say these slip-ons were made for them.

SHOP NOW: $85 at Nordstom

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Native Shoes Spencer LX Pool Slides

We're not going to say that we're always about that lite life, but we're here for these waterproof pool slides.

SHOP NOW: $35 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Patricia Green Lobster Crab Espadrille

If we tap our heels three times, do you think these lobster crab espadrilles will transport us to a Cape Cod vacation?

SHOP NOW: $77 $55 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Sbicca Edinburg Espadrille Mule

Anything done well is anything done with love is (and that includes purchasing these sweet slides). 

SHOP NOW: $55 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Tory Burch Something Wild Espadrille

If you're going for classy, nothing says it more than these wild bird embroidered espadrilles, you know?

SHOP NOW: $258 $206 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Soludos Ciao Bella Espadrille

Ok, now we want to be transported to the Italian coast thanks to these ciao bella slides.

SHOP NOW: $75 $60 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Soludos Wink Espadrille

There's something delightfully flirty about these winky face espadrilles. 

SHOP NOW: $75 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Fendi Studded Logo Slide

OK, these candy-like designer slides aren't cheap at $600. But they're Fendi so we'll allow it. 

SHOP NOW: $600 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Soludos Feminist Espadrille

No better way to make a statement than with these colorful spring shoes.

SHOP NOW: $85 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Billabong Legacy Slides

Not the trendy type? Keep it simple with these black and white logo slides, why don't ya? 

SHOP NOW: $30 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Hunter Logo Slides

Wish you could wear your Hunter rainboots all year? This season, swap 'em in for the brand's logo slides. 

SHOP NOW: $45 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Soludos Equality Mule

It's hard to argue with these stylish spring shoes.

SHOP NOW: $85 at Zappos

E-Comm: Graphic Slides & Espadrilles for the Win

Dolce & Gabbana I Love DG Slide

We really do love Dolce & Gabbana. Thank god that tax refund just came through, huh? 

SHOP NOW: $395 at Nordstrom

