Graphic Slides & Espadrilles For the Win

By now, you're well aware of how crazy we are for shoes. It doesn't matter what season, we're always in the market for a fresh new pair of footwear.

So with spring here and in action, it's only natural that we're on the hunt for some spring-appropriate slip-ons. But why just go for a bright color or a fun pattern when you can make even more of a statement with your look? We're talking graphic slides and espadrilles, people!

Maybe you're more of a flirty winky face type of girl or maybe you'd rather ball out with a pair of $600 Fendi sandals. We've got these and more, below!