TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the Final 4

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 1:00 PM
If you thought the Elite 8 was tough, welcome to the Final 4.
TV's Top Couple continues with the toughest, most heartbreaking round yet as the final four couples face off for your votes.
Aristoteles and Temo, of the Univision dramedy telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia (in English: My Husband Has More Family), are up against Freeform drama Shadowhunters' Magnus and Alec, while Syfy drama Wynonna Earp's Waverly and Nicole will battle David and Patrick of the Pop comedy Schitt's Creek. We'd love for them all to win (literally can we just bake a cake filled with rainbows and smiles that everyone could eat and be happy?), but alas they cannot, and so it's up to you to decide who will.
Two couples will make it through to the final round.
Vote as many times as you want and don't forget to rally your fellow fans on Twitter with #TVsTopCouple—and don't think we don't see you joining forces with other fandoms, you crafty kids. The things we do for love!
Voting in this round will remain open until Tuesday, April 30 at 5 p.m. PT. Get to voting!
