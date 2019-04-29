Larry King Hospitalized After Experiencing Chest Pain, Undergoes Angioplasty

Larry King is on the mend after being hospitalized last week.

On Thursday morning, April 23, the legendary TV host was getting ready to go to the hospital for an angioplasty when he experienced chest pain.

"Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined," King's rep tells E! News in a statement. "His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987. He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery."

The statement adds that, despite reports, "His doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest."

"Larry is in good spirits and thanks everyone for their concern," the statement continues. "He's expected to be back to work on his shows, Larry King Now and PoliticKING with Larry King soon."