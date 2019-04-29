Watch Kanye West Hilariously Surprise a Hollywood Tour Bus With Kim Kardashian

LOL!

Kanye West made the day of a group of fans taking a Hollywood tour over the weekend. While driving with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the Grammy winner decided to pull up next to the celebrity tour, giving them the surprise of a lifetime. The hilarious moment was all caught on camera by Kendall, who was sitting in the backseat of the car with Kris, and later posted on Kim's Instagram Story.

"Stop it!" Kim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, said to Kanye amid the screaming fans. "Stop it, keep going!"

"This is so cute!" Kris then said from the backseat, waving to the tour.