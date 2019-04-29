Watch Kanye West Hilariously Surprise a Hollywood Tour Bus With Kim Kardashian

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 29, 2019 10:21 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

LOL!

Kanye West made the day of a group of fans taking a Hollywood tour over the weekend. While driving with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the Grammy winner decided to pull up next to the celebrity tour, giving them the surprise of a lifetime. The hilarious moment was all caught on camera by Kendall, who was sitting in the backseat of the car with Kris, and later posted on Kim's Instagram Story.

"Stop it!" Kim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, said to Kanye amid the screaming fans. "Stop it, keep going!"

"This is so cute!" Kris then said from the backseat, waving to the tour.

"It's all downhill from here," Kanye joked to the group of fans. "Tour is over!"

"Tour is over!" Kris echoed as Kanye drove off. "That's so funny." 

It appears the hilarious encounter took place after the family attended Sunday Services together. Earlier in the day, Kendall posted a video of Kanye singing with daughter North West on his shoulders at the service.

It won't be long before Kanye and Kim—who are parents to North, Saint West and Chicago Westwelcome their fourth child together. The duo are expecting a baby boy via a surrogate in May.

On Saturday, Kim hosted a CBD and meditation-themed baby shower ahead of her son's arrival.

"I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the fuck out having a fourth kid," Kim told her group of attendees. "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD."

Watch the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays at 7.30pm and express play at 1pm AEST.

