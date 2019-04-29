JWoww Slams Roger Mathews for Leaving Their Kids to "Rage"

Instagram
It appears that JWoww is not happy with Roger Mathews' behavior.
Over the weekend, the Jersey Store star—who shares kids Meilani and Greyson with her ex—took to social media to comment on Roger's parenting skills. In her Instagram Story message, posted on Sunday, JWoww said that their kids wouldn't be spending the weekend with their dad because he wanted to "rage."
"When you find out on Wednesday your kids will be with someone other than their father over the weekend because he wants to rage during HIS time because it's been planned 'for months,'" the MTV star wrote along with rolling eyes emojis. "Yeahhhh ok. Loving all your 'dad posts.'"
Her message, which has since been deleted, continued, "Please keep over posting...really shows how 'involved you are.'"
JWoww's post seems to be in response to Roger's Instagram video, posted Saturday, showing him on a "rare dad night out."
"Had this night planned for a few months now," Roger wrote along with the video. "Kids are enjoying a sleepover with my best friends kids @fitmom_meg and Dads going to see @louiedevito tonight with some 20 year friends @jamiemalloy35 @dannycars13 @maximillian143 @aimeedanger @chrissyjules Rare dad night out. Leeeeeeets goo."
Roger and JWoww, who filed for divorce in Sept. 2018, have faced a series of highs and lows over the past few months.
However, despite the drama that occurred over the weekend, a source close to JWoww tells E! News, "They won't be back in court over it. They are continuing to hammer the divorce out outside of court in settlement talks."
And it seems that JWoww is moving on from her split with Roger, spending the weekend at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida with her rumored new man, Zack Clayton Carpinello.