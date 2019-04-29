Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Daughter Sienna's 2nd Birthday With Special Guest Elmo

No one needs to give Ciara and Russell Wilson directions on how to get to Sesame Street.

For their daughter Sienna's 2nd birthday yesterday, the singer and NFL quarterback pulled out all the stops for an adorable Sesame Street-themed bash. The celebration—dubbed "Sienna Street"—featured a balloon arch spelling out Sienna's name, disco dancing and a special appearance by the tot's favorite A-lister, Elmo!

"She wouldn't let Elmo put her down," Ciara captioned an Instagram story of the red Muppet holding the birthday girl out on the dance floor. The proud mom posted another video of her daughter, clad in a pink tutu and glitter bomber jacket, hugging the beloved character: "She was so happy."

Later, flanked by her parents, half-brother Future, 4, and Elmo (of course!), Sienna blew out the candles on her very on-theme cake, which was decorated with an edible Muppet, candy, stripes and polka dots. "2's Up," wrote the 33-year-old. "#HappyBirthday."