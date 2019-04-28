Chris Hemsworth Shares Childhood Memory While Reflecting on Avengers Handprint Ceremony

Chris Hemsworth is sharing a poignant link between his childhood in Australia and his accomplishments as a Hollywood actor.

On Sunday, the Thor star shared a series of photos on Instagram from his handprint ceremony that occurred on Wednesday outside the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The Avengers: Endgame actors, including Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo gathered outside of the famous theater to quite literally cement their legacy with the storied Marvel franchise.

The historic moment reminded Hemsworth of something that he did when he was a young boy.

"I remember many years ago carving my name into wet concrete on the sidewalk outside my grandmas place," he captioned the pictures. "Little did I know that years on those skills would come in handy!"

Practice makes perfect.