Kelly Clarkson Brings All 4 Kids to UglyDolls Premiere and River Is Ready for Her Close-Up

Kelly Clarkson made her big movie premiere night on Saturday a family affair!

The singer attended the red carpet launch of the animated film UglyDolls, her latest film project, and brought along her husband Brandon Blackstock, their kids River Rose Blackstock, 4, and Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock, 3, and Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock—Brandon's two older children from a previous relationship.

This marked the first time Kelly, who portrays the character Moxy in UglyDolls, has appeared with all four children at a celebrity event, and the first time she has brought her stepson to one.

"Before we walked on the carpet, I was telling all four kids, my husband and I were going, OK, they're going to start screaming my name. And it's kinda scary for kids," Kelly told E! News. "I was like, 'They're gonna scream my name so loud and it's gonna be kinda odd, but just keep smiling and just keep swimming!' Anyway, my daughter pauses for a moment, the youngest, and was like, 'Why are they only screaming your name?'"

'I was like, 'I'm sorry man, because you're not hustling, like Mommy. I bet they'll yell your name when you start working as hard as I do,'" Kelly continued. "I was like, What? She's so funny."